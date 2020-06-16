Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $31.29 Million Stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the period. Masonite International comprises 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.70% of Masonite International worth $31,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. 134,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,166. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International Corp has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

