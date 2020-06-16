Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,555 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.55. 448,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,655. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $337,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.46.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

