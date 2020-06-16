Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $7.76 Million Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 398,979 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.01% of Primoris Services worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,180,000 after buying an additional 836,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,515,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after buying an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,105.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 159,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 310,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,517. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $756.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

