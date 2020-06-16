Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $7.83 Million Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,086 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in CareDx by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 163,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 3.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CareDx by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,656,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,632,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,980 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. 713,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,916. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.98.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

