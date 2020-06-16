Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,480 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.73% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 553,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 232,472 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSOD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,772. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSOD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

