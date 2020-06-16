Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,523 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.00% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,163,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,905,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,667,000 after buying an additional 400,120 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,085,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,065,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $741,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,500,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,613 shares of company stock worth $3,260,094. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. 872,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

