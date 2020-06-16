Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $11.46 Million in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 596,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,463,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after acquiring an additional 557,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,487,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,381,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 820,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

KPTI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 1,563,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,591. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.52. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,122 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,920.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $573,850. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

