Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,535 shares during the period. Axos Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.91% of Axos Financial worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 325,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,633. Axos Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

