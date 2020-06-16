Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,034 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.53. 485,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,008.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

