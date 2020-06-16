Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.60% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 71.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.96. 282,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,896. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.10. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

