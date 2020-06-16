Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 452,342 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 452,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. 1,538,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,515. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

