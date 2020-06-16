Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,863 shares during the period. Pacira Biosciences makes up 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 201,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 230,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. 423,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,169.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 17,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $823,381.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,772. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

