Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,404 shares during the quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

AERI traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,612. The stock has a market cap of $676.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.90. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

