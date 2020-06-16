Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 767,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 320,317 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,630.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 15,080,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.11 million, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Longbow Research reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

