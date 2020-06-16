Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $63.12. 889,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares in the company, valued at $242,399.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,786 shares of company stock worth $5,957,533 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

