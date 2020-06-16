Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 13,303 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Insmed worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 789,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.72. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.