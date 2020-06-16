Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 14,418 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.80% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUPN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUPN. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

