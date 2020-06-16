Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 150,791 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,791 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Omnicell worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.09. 199,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

