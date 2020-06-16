Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Etsy comprises 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.50% of Etsy worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 8,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $688,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,061 shares of company stock valued at $17,570,751 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,199. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

