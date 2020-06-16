Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 181,268 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 181,268 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.44% of Vicor worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 3,828.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,453,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Vicor stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.33. 349,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. Vicor Corp has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 365.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

