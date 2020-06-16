Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 201,485 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,485 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.48% of Ameris Bancorp worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $23,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,250,000 after buying an additional 507,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 471,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after buying an additional 469,177 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $15,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,898. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

