Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 30,654 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.91% of Cimpress worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $3,773,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 78,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. 173,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,107. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.24. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.15.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

