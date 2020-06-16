Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 42,491 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,491 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.93% of PGT Innovations worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGTI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 248,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

