Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 8,749 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.60% of Bank Ozk worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 33.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter worth about $2,517,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 151.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 234,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of OZK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,058. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

