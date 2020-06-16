Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 9,313 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. MAXIMUS comprises about 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.75% of MAXIMUS worth $26,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,864 shares of company stock worth $3,546,112. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. 424,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,928. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.92. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.