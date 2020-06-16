Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 9,639 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 498,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. XPO Logistics makes up approximately 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. 1,110,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.