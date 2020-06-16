Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 642,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,948,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,436,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 929,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,564. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,425.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,583 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

