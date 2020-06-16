Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,366 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mercury Systems worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292,684 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,917,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after acquiring an additional 113,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,736,270.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. 755,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,620. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

