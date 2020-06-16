Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider BP Capital Ltd. Sells 9,100 Shares

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $27,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,465,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,555.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 24,000 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $72,816.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 19,600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $90,356.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,000 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $26,600.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,400 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, BP Capital Ltd. sold 400 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $980.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,100 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $2,695.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,400 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $22,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $17,860.00.

On Monday, April 6th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $5,750.00.

About Riwi

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

