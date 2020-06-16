Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider BP Capital Ltd. Sells 9,100 Shares

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $27,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,465,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,555.
BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 4th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 24,000 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $72,816.00.
- On Thursday, May 7th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 19,600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $90,356.00.
- On Tuesday, May 5th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,000 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $26,600.00.
- On Thursday, April 23rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,400 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $6,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 21st, BP Capital Ltd. sold 400 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $980.00.
- On Thursday, April 16th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,100 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $2,695.00.
- On Tuesday, April 14th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,400 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $22,560.00.
- On Wednesday, April 8th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $17,860.00.
- On Monday, April 6th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $5,750.00.
