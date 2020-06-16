SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Director Acquires $36,684.48 in Stock

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Director Mark J. Silk purchased 8,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,684.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark J. Silk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Mark J. Silk purchased 16,935 shares of SIFCO Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $71,465.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,603. SIFCO Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

