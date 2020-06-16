Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.31, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

