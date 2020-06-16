Silver Rock Financial LP Acquires Shares of 400,000 Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,000. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 8.7% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director John Paulson acquired 2,041,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,411,974.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,690. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.