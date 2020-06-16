Silver Rock Financial LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO)

Silver Rock Financial LP boosted its stake in Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,943 shares during the period. Nesco makes up 1.6% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silver Rock Financial LP owned 0.73% of Nesco worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Nesco by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nesco by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nesco by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nesco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nesco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the period.

Get Nesco alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nesco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Nesco stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. 105,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Nesco Holdings has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $10.25.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.25 million.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus acquired 19,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $49,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,448 shares in the company, valued at $63,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,920 shares of company stock valued at $117,736.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.