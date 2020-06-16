Silver Rock Financial LP Has $13.58 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Silver Rock Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 124.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,227 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up 19.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 0.23% of CF Industries worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,937,000 after buying an additional 409,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after buying an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after buying an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. 1,625,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,093. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.