Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,717,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 632,400 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 295,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $10,574,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,738,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,918. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

