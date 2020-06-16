Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.05799239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00053753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

