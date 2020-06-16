Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Solar Capital has a payout ratio of 110.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Solar Capital to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

Shares of SLRC opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Wachter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peteka purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 117,627 shares of company stock worth $1,137,629. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

