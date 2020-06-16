SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Position Lifted by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 4.8% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,708.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

GLDM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 926,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

