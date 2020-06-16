Spiking Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market capitalization of $631,975.28 and approximately $453,216.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spiking has traded up 39.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $537.19 or 0.05639308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00053529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031476 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012969 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004425 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

