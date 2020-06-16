SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches One Day Volume of $865.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $32.15 and $24.68. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $330,483.70 and $865.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00762073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028606 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00166713 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00176277 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001473 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

