St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 916 ($11.66).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.09) price target (up previously from GBX 930 ($11.84)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 830 ($10.56) to GBX 875 ($11.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of LON STJ traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 927.20 ($11.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,291,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 33.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 868.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 985.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 614 ($7.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($22.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

