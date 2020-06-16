Steem Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $73.88 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,423.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.02507490 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00657776 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000653 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 386,701,119 coins and its circulating supply is 369,727,025 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Bittrex, Bithumb, RuDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

