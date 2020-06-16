Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Volume Hits $509.30 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $509.30 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Stellarport, Cryptomate and Kraken. In the last week, Stellar has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.01859700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00173501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00041644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00110346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,836 coins and its circulating supply is 20,325,541,496 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ZB.COM, ABCC, Poloniex, CEX.IO, Kuna, Koinex, Kucoin, Liquid, Koineks, Exmo, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Exrates, OTCBTC, Huobi, GOPAX, Binance, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Ovis, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Kryptono, OKEx, C2CX, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Cryptomate, BitMart, HitBTC, Indodax, Kraken, Stronghold, BCEX, RippleFox and CryptoMarket. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

