StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Securities

Research analysts at National Securities started coverage on shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:BANX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.76. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.62.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

