Stratis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.85 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00004384 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bithumb and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $41.25 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006282 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,839,385 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinrail, Poloniex, Crex24, Binance, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

