Suretly Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002374 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market capitalization of $52,792.75 and $1,288.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.56 or 0.05683437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

