Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stake Raised by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 185,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 71,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,881 shares of company stock worth $2,883,016. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.13 million, a P/E ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.98. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

