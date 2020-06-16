TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGBD. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 433,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,482. The company has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 17,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at $236,320.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth $1,889,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.