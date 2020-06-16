Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). Tcr2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05).

TCRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,063. The stock has a market cap of $342.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

