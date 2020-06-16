Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 54.1% of Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,064,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 433.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 245,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,180 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.55.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.50. 4,471,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.40. The company has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.